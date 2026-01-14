BBSB International Limited Trading Debut Closed at HK$0.67 Per Share

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 January 2026 – BBSB International Limited (“BBSB” or the Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 8610.HK), an established civil engineering contractor in Malaysia, announces its successful listing on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) today.

The closing price of BBSB’s shares was HK$0.67 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$3.11 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of BBSB reached approximately 120 million with a total turnover of approximately HK$180 million.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Lego Securities Limited is the Sole Overall Coordinator. Lego Securities Limited and Fortune Origin Securities Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.

Datuk Tan, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Group, said, “The successful listing of the Group’s shares on the GEM of the SEHK today signifies a major milestone in the Group’s development, while also reflecting investors’ strong confidence in our business and future prospects. Looking ahead, we will continue to capitalise on our professional expertise in the civil engineering sector, actively seize development opportunities in Malaysia and other regions and remain dedicated to maximising value for our shareholders.”

