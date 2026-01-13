Wellington to host Oceania-Pacific floorball qualifying this week

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/Wellington City Council

A major floorball event kicks off in Wellington on Tuesday, with hopes New Zealand could make the men’s world championship for the first time.

The game resembles ice hockey, but is played on a non-frozen surface with a plastic ball.

The Oceania-Pacific qualifier will be held at Wellington’s Ākau Tangi Sports Centre for nearly a week.

Floorball New Zealand president Andre Ballantyne said four teams from the event would qualify for the main tournament.

“We have never qualified before for this, so it would be a phenomenal outcome, if we were one of those top three teams, so we are hoping for a big home crowd advantage.”

Ballantyne said the sport was growing in popularity, particularly in the capital.

“It is a little bit slow in the rest of the country, but it is starting to grow. We are getting more and more people picking up a stick all around the country.

“We have got clubs in all major cities now.”

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little said hosting the World Cup qualifier was a great addition to the capital’s busy sporting calendar.

“Wellington is host to top players and great teams in one of the fastest growing sports in the world,” he said. “Floorball is fast paced, loads of fun and attracting high player numbers from all ages.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand