Financial support needed for communities following severe weather events, LGNZ says

Local Government New Zealand wants to ensure there’s financial support to help some communities meet proposed emergency management standards.

The government has introduced a new Emergency Management Bill following the review of the 2023 North Island severe weather events.

It proposes a higher minimum standard of emergency management for councils around the country to respond to bad weather.

Local Government New Zealand supported the change, but its president, Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz, said for some parts of the country it could be difficult financially.

“Some regions might need some government support to get them there and that is something we will raise in a submission to the government.”

Stoltz said some regions were not as prepared as others due to not having faced significant weather events.

She said there was concern in the lobby group about the effect rates caps could have in responding to natural disasters.

“That is a concern we will raise with the government, they have said that there would be possibilities for an exemption in severe weather events.”

Infometrics data Stoltz cited said last year New Zealand experienced 72 days with a region under a state of emergency – the third longest period in the past 25 years.

“Those events are happening more and more and communities are paying for it emotionally, but mostly financially.”

Submissions on the new Emergency Management Bill close 3 February.

