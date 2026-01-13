Nikki Glaser’s best jokes from the 2026 Golden Globes

In a world full of mediocre Hollywood sequels, Nikki Glaser, returning to host the Golden Globes for a second year running, proved Sunday that reboots can sometimes work.
As stars visibly braced themselves for their moment under her spotlight, Glaser’s 10-minute opening monologue was full of snappy, self-aware jokes that gently skewered every part of Hollywood, from its celebrities and movies to its media companies and obsession with staying young.
Some jokes poked fun at familiar topics like George Clooney’s Nespresso ads or the age of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends or Kevin Hart’s height, but there were plenty of other gags in there, too.