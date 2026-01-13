Nikki Glaser’s best jokes from the 2026 Golden Globes

.”



“There are so many A-listers here, and by A-listers I mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.”

“George Clooney, you’re amazing, I’m such a fan. I shouldn’t be allowed to talk to you right now. I’ve always wanted to ask you this question, it might be unprofessional but here goes. My Nespresso has been coming out kind of watery, and I’m wondering — is it, like, a pod issue, or do you think it might be the filter?”

“The Rock is nominated tonight, and, luckily for him, the TV show ‘The Paper’ is not, so he might win.”

“What a career Leonardo DiCaprio has had. Countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30. ”

“In ‘Sinners,’ Michael B. Jordan played two brothers. Am I allowed to say that? Doesn’t sound right. He played twins. I can’t believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin.”

“’Wicked’ was back with ‘Wicked: For Money’ … Two hours into that movie I was in tears, like I can’t believe there’s 45 minutes left.”

“Ariana (Grande), I would listen to you sing the phonebook, grab the one Kevin Hart is sitting on.”

“Not a lot of people know this, but Timothée Chalamet is the first actor in history to have to put on muscle for a movie about ping-pong. He gained over 60 ounces, it’s insane.”

“It’s a privilege to be in this room with you all. Please keep doing what you’re doing. Guillermo del Toro, keep making weird monster sex movies. And James Cameron, keep making weird monster sex movies.”

“And lastly, Steve Martin and Martin Short, keep proving that in this industry, you’re never too old to still need money.”