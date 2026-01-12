US company Bourns tries to take over New Zealand chip maker Rakon

Source: Radio New Zealand

Local chip-maker Rakon has received a takeover notice from US electronic manufacturer Bourns Inc.

Bourns intends to make an offer of $1.55 cents a share to buy 100 percent of Rakon.

That’s a nearly 70 percent premium to Rakons closing price of 90 cents a share on Friday.

Rakon was founded in 1967 by Warren Robinson. It specialises in precision timing systems used in mobile networks, satellites, aerospace and defence systems, as well as AI and cloud computing.

Under NZX rules, Bourn must launch a formal takeover between 10 and 20 business days from today, or its takeover notice will lapse.

