More than 50 flights cancelled as high winds batter Wellington

Source: Radio New Zealand

Passengers on more than 50 Air New Zealand flights cancelled by high winds in the capital on Sunday are now being rebooked.

Gusts over 100km/h were recorded in Wellington on Sunday; however, winds have eased on Monday morning.

Chief operating officer Alex Marren told RNZ the airline proactively offered flexibility to customers travelling to or from Wellington on Sunday, allowing them to change their flights to another time, subject to availability.

He said due to the number of customers who need rebooking, seat availability into Wellington will be limited over the next couple of days.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon told Morning Report this week was forecast to have calmer weather.

“We’ve got a couple of days of calmer weather. We do have some rain moving into the North Island on Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s looking pretty scrappy and we’re not expecting any severe weather for the coming days.”

