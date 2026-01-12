Two people charged with murder of man in Manurewa

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police in Auckland have charged two people with murder after the death of a man in Manurewa, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Balfour Road at about 11.10pm on Friday after reports a man had been shot.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said police had been working hard to determine what happened and find those involved.

A 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been jointly charged with murder and will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday, she said.

“We are pleased to have been able to charge two people in relation to this tragic incident, however, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Bright said they would release further details on the victims “in due course”.

“Police and Victim Support Services are providing support to the victims whānau during this difficult time.”

