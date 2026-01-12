Ignore emails asking for password reset, Instagram warms

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

Instagram is reassuring users their accounts are secure after suspicious password reset requests were sent out to millions of users.

The Meta-owned image sharing platform said an issue had now been fixed which let an external party request password reset emails for some people.

It said there was no breach of Instagram’s systems and all accounts were secure.

It advised users to ignore the emails and apologised for any confusion.

The email sent to users said: “we got a request to reset your Instagram password” along with a link which said “reset password”.

It said if users ignored the email their password would not be changed and if they had not requested a password reset they should let Instagram know.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand