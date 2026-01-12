Review of sustainability measures for southern blue whiting (SBW 6B) fishery – April 2026 round

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on proposed changes to sustainability measures for southern blue whiting (SBW 6B) as part of the April 2026 fisheries sustainability round.
The SBW 6B stock covers the Bounty Platform, 750 kilometres south-east of the South Island.
This consultation opened on 12 January 2026. We are accepting submissions until 5pm on 9 February 2026.
About the proposed changes
Fisheries New Zealand reviews catch limits for selected stocks twice a year. This is consistent with the purpose of the Fisheries Act 1996 to allow for sustainable utilisation.
All of the proposals in this round were assessed:
- in the context of the relevant statutory requirements
- using the best available information, including the latest scientific information on the status of the stocks and tangata whenua and stakeholder input.
It’s proposed to reduce the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) of southern blue whiting. Full details are in the consultation document.
Consultation document
Review of sustainability measures for southern blue whiting (SBW 6B) for 2026/27 [PDF, 1.2 MB]
Supporting document
Information on the interpretation and application of the statutory considerations relevant to TAC decisions is in the Legal Appendix.
Legal Appendix: Overview of legislative requirements and other considerations in relation to sustainability measures, April 2026 round [PDF, 395 KB]
Making your submission
Fisheries New Zealand invites you to email your feedback on the proposals set out in the SBW 6B consultation document by 5pm on 9 February 2026 to FMsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz
A template is available to help you complete your submission.
Submission form template [DOCX, 82 KB]
While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:
2026 Sustainability Review
Fisheries Management
Fisheries New Zealand
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6140
New Zealand.
What to include
Make sure you tell us in your submission:
- the title of the consultation document
- your name and title
- your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)
- your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.