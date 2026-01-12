Review of sustainability measures for southern blue whiting (SBW 6B) fishery – April 2026 round

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on proposed changes to sustainability measures for southern blue whiting (SBW 6B) as part of the April 2026 fisheries sustainability round.

The SBW 6B stock covers the Bounty Platform, 750 kilometres south-east of the South Island.

This consultation opened on 12 January 2026. We are accepting submissions until 5pm on 9 February 2026.

About the proposed changes

Fisheries New Zealand reviews catch limits for selected stocks twice a year. This is consistent with the purpose of the Fisheries Act 1996 to allow for sustainable utilisation.

All of the proposals in this round were assessed:

in the context of the relevant statutory requirements

using the best available information, including the latest scientific information on the status of the stocks and tangata whenua and stakeholder input.

It’s proposed to reduce the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) of southern blue whiting. Full details are in the consultation document.

Consultation document

Review of sustainability measures for southern blue whiting (SBW 6B) for 2026/27 [PDF, 1.2 MB]

Supporting document

Information on the interpretation and application of the statutory considerations relevant to TAC decisions is in the Legal Appendix.

Legal Appendix: Overview of legislative requirements and other considerations in relation to sustainability measures, April 2026 round [PDF, 395 KB]

Related consultation

A related consultation is underway for spiny rock lobster stocks as part of the April 2026 fisheries sustainability round. Submissions on the review of spiny rock lobster stocks close earlier (at 5pm on 28 January 2026).

Review of sustainability measures for spiny rock lobster stocks – April 2026 round

Making your submission

Fisheries New Zealand invites you to email your feedback on the proposals set out in the SBW 6B consultation document by 5pm on 9 February 2026 to FMsubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

A template is available to help you complete your submission.

Submission form template [DOCX, 82 KB]

While we prefer email, you can post written submissions to:

2026 Sustainability Review

Fisheries Management

Fisheries New Zealand

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140

New Zealand.

What to include

Make sure you tell us in your submission:

the title of the consultation document

your name and title

your organisation’s name (if you are submitting on behalf of an organisation, and whether your submission represents the whole organisation or a section of it)

your contact details (such as phone number, address, and email).

