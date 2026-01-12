Queenstown’s historic Skippers Bridge closed due to safety risk

Source: Radio New Zealand

Queenstown’s historic Skippers Bridge is closed after failures were found in support cables.

On Monday, Queenstown Lakes District Council announced cars, cyclists and pedestrians were banned from crossing the bridge until further notice due to the risk.

The crossing – New Zealand’s highest suspension bridge – opened in 1901, linking Queenstown to Skippers Valley and the Mount Aurum Recreation Reserve.

Roger Davidson, the council’s acting general manager property and infrastructure, said he knew the closure would have a significant effect on residents, tour companies and recreational users, but public safety was of the utmost importance.

“Investigations found failures of the wires in the cables used to suspend Skippers Bridge in place, which means we’ve been unable to safely assess what load the bridge can currently support and its integrity,” he said.

The council said the future of Skippers Bridge would be decided by elected members through the annual planning process.

Davidson urged the public to abide by signage and barriers and not to attempt to cross.

