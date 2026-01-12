All Black hopeful Dylan Pledger sidelined for 12 months

Source: Radio New Zealand

ActionPress

In a brutal pre-season blow, one of the country’s most promising young players has been ruled out of rugby for the entire year.

Highlanders halfback Dylan Pledger will spend 12 months on the sideline after rupturing his ACL at training.

It is a cruel setback for the 20-year-old who had an outstanding 2025 in which he led Otago on a golden run to the NPC final and was set to make his Super Rugby debut.

He also starred in the New Zealand Under 20 Rugby Championship win in South Africa.

The Highlanders posted the news on its social media accounts and wrote that

“Pledger is naturally disappointed but philosophical.”

The schoolboy star said the injury was incredibly disappointing.

“I was very excited about my first full season as a professional, I guess I have learned early that part of being a professional rugby player is dealing with injury.”

Pledger was likely to share the number nine jersey with two test All Black Folau Fakatava, with the mercurial Magpie now set to shoulder halfback duties for the Highlanders.

“My energy now will be put into rehabbing as best I can so I can come back in the best possible shape. I will be able to focus a bit more on my study too.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand