My GP is leaving me after nearly 50 years

My second son’s birth 42 years ago was uneventful. I recall it was surprisingly quick. We barely had time to drive to the birthing unit before I was on my back, panting. At my head offering encouragement was my husband. At the business end was a young GP with blonde hair, glasses and a quiet manner.

I shall call him Dr C.

This month, I will have been Dr C’s patient for almost 43 years. I have been on his books longer than all bar one of his patients. He has seen me through childbirth, menopause, creaking bones and sagging skin. I thought he would see me out. But last month he emailed his patients to say he was retiring.

