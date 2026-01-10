Many Manage My Health security breach victims in Northland

Source: Radio New Zealand

Many of those impacted by the Manage My Health breach are based in Northland, according to Health New Zealand.

Hackers, known as ‘Kazu’, took hundreds of thousands of files from the country’s largest patient health information portal at the end of last year.

So far, Manage My Health has notified about half of the 125,000 whose data has been stolen.

Health New Zealand said it would ensure support was available for those in Northland.

Northland operations group director Alex Pimm said Health NZ was looking for funding to allow general practitioners to provide consultation.

He said those impacted should discuss their clinical information, as well as for mental wellbeing support.

Those impacted by the data breach would also be provided with an 0800 number to call.

The cyber incident was limited to 6-7 percent of 1.8 million registered users, within the ‘My Health Documents’ module only, according to Manage My Health.

The data relates to a range of medical practices, including approximately 45 Northland-based GP practices out of approximately 355 GP practices across New Zealand.

