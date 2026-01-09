PolyU research teams and startups shine at CES 2026, winning three prestigious innovation awards

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2026 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) led 19 startups to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, held from 6 to 9 January. Alongside the groundbreaking technologies presented by participating startups, the University also showcased its research achievements, covering fields such as human security, digital health and energy optimisation. PolyU delivered an outstanding performance at this year’s Show, with three projects winning one “Best of Innovation Award” and two “Innovation Awards”. This not only marks the University’s best result since it first took part in this event, but also accounts for two-thirds of all awards received by the Hong Kong startup delegation, underscoring PolyU excellence in research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

PolyU delivered an outstanding performance at this year’s CES, with three projects winning one “Best of Innovation Award” and two “Innovation Awards”, underscoring the University’s excellence in research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation), remarked, “PolyU is committed to nurturing innovative research talent with both national and international outlooks. We empower our teams by leading them to major international innovation events and fostering close collaboration among industry, academia, research and investment sectors on a global level, creating opportunities for the overseas expansion of PolyU startups. PolyU was the sole university from Hong Kong to exhibit at the event, with its participating teams making up 30% of the Hong Kong delegation, contributing to Hong Kong’s advancement into an international innovation and technology hub. Our record-breaking performance at this year’s CES affirms international recognition of PolyU research and innovation, propelling our teams to continue striving along the path of innovation and technology to create even more profound social impact.”

PolyU led 19 startups to exhibit at CES 2026. Prof. Christopher Chao (centre) posed with representatives from the award-winning PolyU teams.

Leveraging its robust research strengths and its unique startup ecosystem, PolyVentures, the University actively supports its research teams and startups in developing innovative technologies, bringing Hong Kong research achievements to the global stage. The Smart Firefighting Robot, developed by Mr WANG Meng, a PhD candidate of the Department of Building Environment and Energy Engineering as well as Founder of PolyU startup Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited, along with his team, achieved the highest score in the “Products in Support of Human Security for All” category and earned the prestigious “Best of Innovation Award”. The Powered Rehab Skateboard, developed by Prof. Kenneth FONG, Associate Dean of the Graduate School and Associate Head of the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, received an “Innovation Award” in the “Accessibility and Longevity” category. The FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device, developed by a team spearheaded by Prof. ZHENG Yongping, Henry G. Leong Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering, and Founder and Chief Scientist of PolyU startup Eieling Technology Limited, also won an “Innovation Award” in the “Digital Health” category.

The three award-winning innovations aim to enhance human security or health through cutting-edge technologies. The AI-driven Smart Firefighting Robot features autonomous patrol, burning materials classification, fire extinguishing and real-time data sharing functions in smoke-filled environments, protecting firefighters and the public simultaneously. The Powered Rehab Skateboard is a portable and cost-effective robotic system that supports home-based and community rehabilitation for stroke patients. The skateboard facilitates motor recovery in hemiparetic upper limbs and allows users to engage in effective therapy. The FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device is the world’s first lightweight intelligent assessment system for fatty liver detection. Weighs only 120 grams, the device can complete fatty liver assessment within 30 seconds, achieving detection accuracy at medical-grade standards.

Organised by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is one of the world’s largest and most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, spotlighting cutting-edge technologies for modern living. This year, CES attracted over 4,500 exhibitors from around the globe. The PolyU startups participating in the exhibition were as follows:

PolyU Startups Featured Innovations Company Representatives AniMed Technology Limited Contactless real-time AI-driven health monitoring Dr LYU Weimin

Co-founder and CEO, AniMed Technology Limited CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited AI-powered energy optimisation platforms for smart buildings Ms Amber ZHANG

Co-founder, CyanSE Smart Energy Tech Limited DRESIO Limited AI-powered physiotherapy assessments software solution Mr Alexander YING

CEO, DRESIO Limited Eieling Technology Limited FattaLab® Fatty Liver Diagnostic Device

(CES 2026 Innovation Award) Prof. ZHENG Yongping

Henry G. Leong Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Chair Professor of Biomedical Engineering, PolyU; Founder and Chief Scientist, Eieling Technology Limited Entoptica Limited Cutting-edge ophthalmic diagnostic technologies Dr Mukhit KULMAGANBETOV

Senior Research Fellow, InnoHK Centre for Eye and Vision Research; CEO, Entoptica Limited Feelings Group Limited AI-powered computer vision solution Dr WONG Wing-sze

Research Assistant Professor, Department of Language Science and Technology, PolyU; Clinical Consultant and Co-inventor, Feelings Group Limited Ms YIP Chi-hay

Partner, Feelings Group Limited Gembody Limited Next-generation portable AI ultrasound system Ms MAO Qian

CEO, Gembody Limited Dr YANG Fan

CTO, Gembody Limited ImageVector MedTech Limited AI-Vision for Joint Degeneration Dr JIANG Tianshu Executive Director, ImageVector MedTech Limited Immune Materials Limited Innovative long-lasting antimicrobial self-disinfection materials Prof. Chris LO Kwan-yu

Professor, Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited Prof. KAN Chi-wai

Associate Dean and Professor, School of Fashion and Textiles, PolyU; Co-founder, Immune Materials Limited Innobound Limited Portable smart terminal for emotional interaction, health monitoring and daily living assistance Ms GAO Lan

CEO and Founder, Innobound Limited MedVision Limited AI-powered medical imaging solution Prof. CAI Jing

Head and Professor, Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Consultant, MedVision Limited Dr MA Zongrui

Postdoctoral Fellow，Department of Health Technology and Informatics, PolyU; Founder, MedVision Limited Mirror Caring Limited Knee health management solution Prof. Stephen WANG Jia

Professor, School of Design, PolyU; Founder, Mirror Caring Limited Nuvatech Limited Next-Gen Fashion OS powered by Multi-modal AI Mr DENG Yanheng

Founder, Nuvatech Limited On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited Wearable Biomedical Electronic Device Dr Rayman GONG

Founder and CEO, On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited ReSaTech Limited AI solutions for product reliability Mr Ricky LAW

CEO, ReSaTech Limited UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Edge-AI robot for autonomous inspection and cleaning in confined spaces Prof. CAO Jiannong

Vice President (Education), Otto Poon Charitable Foundation Professor in Data Science, Chair Professor of Distributed and Mobile Computing, PolyU;

Founder and Chief Scientist, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Dr LIANG Zhixuan

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Computing, PolyU; Founder and CEO, UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Vcare Vision Technology Limited Non-invasive myopia prevention solution Dr TANG Yuk-ming

Senior Lecturer, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, PolyU; Co-founder, Vcare Vision Technology Limited Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited Smart Firefighting Robot (CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award) Mr WANG Meng

PhD candidate, Building Environment and Energy Engineering, PolyU; Founder, Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited XOXO Beverages Limited Automated Cocktail Machine for improvements event and hospitality efficiency Mr Nicholas YU Wo-ping

Founder, XOXO Beverages Limited

Hashtag: #PolyU

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.