PAObank Launches “Money Safe” Offer

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2026 – PAO Bank Limited (“PAObank”) has upgraded the “Money Safe” feature, further safeguarding customers’ deposits. To encourage the wider adoption of “Money Safe” and other anti-fraud measures, PAObank launches the “Money Safe” offer to boost the awareness of funds protection and prevent potential risks. From now until 31 March 2026, all PAObank individual customers, who successfully set up “Money Safe” protection and lock designated funds, can enjoy an extra 1% p.a. HKD savings interest rate.

PAObank customers can now activate Money Safe protection at anytime via the PAObank Mobile Banking APP, locking part or all of their banking deposits. From now until 31 March 2026, PAObank customers, who set up protected funds in designated HKD saving accounts via “Money Safe” and inject at least HKD10,000, will enjoy an extra 1% p.a. HKD savings interest rate. Each customer can receive up to HKD100 in extra interest per month.

To access locked funds, customers are required to visit PAObank office in person for identity verification. The funds will be then released within three working days, ensuring robust protection and peace of mind.

For details, please visit PAObank’s website at www.paob.com.hk. For enquiries, please contact our customer service through the PAObank Mobile Banking APP or contact our hotline at 3762 9900.

Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to “Money Safe Extra 1% p.a. HKD Savings Interest Rate Offer” terms and conditions for details.

