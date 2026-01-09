Manawatū-Whanganui – planned state highway roadworks, 10 January to 16 January

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

This is the first state highway planned roadworks update for Manawatū-Whanganui in 2026.

Manawatū-Whanganui state highway maintenance programme

Below is this week’s list of planned works on state highways in the Manawatū-Whanganui region. Please be aware that there may be other less disruptive state highway works not listed in this bulletin.

State Highway 1

SH1 north of Taihape

Road rebuild works are underway near the intersection of Spooners Hill Road. Works are underway until Wednesday 28 January, 6am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h speed limit is in place, with delays of up to 25 minutes.

State Highway 2

SH2 Mangatainoka

Road rebuild and drainage works are underway at Mangatainoka, near the Ruawhata Road. Works are underway until Friday 30 January, 6am to 6pm. Stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h speed limit is in place, with delays of up to 5 minutes.

SH2 Woodville

Asphalt resurfacing works are planned for Vogel Street, Woodville from Sunday 8 February to Monday 16 March 2026. This work will be completed in 2 phases, under a full night-time closure, 6pm-6am. Expect changing traffic management, including during the day.

Phase 1:

From Sunday 8 February to Tuesday 24 February from 6pm to 6am, works will be underway on SH2 between Ross Street and McLean Street.

During this time, road users (cars and other light vehicles) will detour using Tay Street to Station Street, back to SH2.

Traffic management will change during the day. From 6am to 6pm, northbound traffic will travel through the worksite on SH2. All southbound traffic will continue to use the detour.

The detour for all freight and heavy vehicles is: SH3 to Woodlands Road to Oxford Road to Pinfold Road back to SH2. This will be in place 24/7 for 5 weeks for the duration of the works. Temporary traffic lights and a temporary 10km/h speed limit will be in place at the Oxford Road bridge.

Further information about phase 2 will be provided in future updates closer to the time.

State Highway 3

SH3 Palmerston North

Night-time asphalt resurfacing will take place at the intersection of SH3 Main Street and Princess Street, in Palmerston North. Works have been rescheduled to Thursday 8 January to Saturday 10 January, 6pm to 6am. During these work hours, the intersection will be fully closed. All traffic will be detoured via Church Street to Victoria Avenue and Broadway Avenue. Please follow detour signage. The road will be open outside of work hours.

State Highway 4

SH4 Raetihi

Road rebuild and drainage works are underway on Parapara Road, Raetihi, between Seddon Street and Alexandra Road. Works are ongoing to Tuesday 3 February, 6am to 6pm. Stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h speed limit is in place, with delays of up to 15 minutes.

State Highway 56

SH56, Opiki

Resealing works are planned for SH56 at Opiki from Tuesday 20 January to Wednesday 28 January, before school resumes. This is for second-coat seals on the rebuilds completed last season. A daytime road closure will be in place each day from 6am to 6pm, excluding Sundays.

The detour is via SH57 or SH1. Plan ahead and allow for extra time. The road will be open outside of work hours.

All renewals receive a second‑coat seal the year after they are rebuilt. The first coat is left to settle for about 12 months, and the second coat is then applied to create a thick, more durable and waterproof surface.

Other works in January-February 2026

A range of resealing road maintenance sites are planned across our state highways this summer. After resealing works are complete on SH1 and SH57, crews plan to move to SH2 south of Norsewood. Please follow temporary traffic management and expect delays at resealing sites.

Further road rebuilds are planned for SH1 near Foxton, SH57 near Shannon, and dates and temporary traffic management will be shared once confirmed.

