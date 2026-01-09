‘In God’s timing’: Tonga’s Katoa back at training two months after severe head injury

Source: Radio New Zealand

Tonga rugby league star Eli Katoa is back on the training paddock, but in a limited capacity, two months after being admitted to hospital with a serious head injury.

Eli Katoa’s club, the Melbourne Storm, has posted video of him taking part in passing drills.

Head knocks before and during Tonga’s Pacific Championships match against New Zealand in November saw Katoa ultimately requiring brain surgery.

Storm director of football, Frank Ponissi, told the Storm website this week there’s still a “long, long journey” ahead of Katoa.

“It’s been a pretty challenging time for Eli and his family over the past couple of months. He’s had some dark days,” Ponissi said.

“For him yesterday just to be out there, just be around the boys and do a little bit – wasn’t too much, but it was just a little bit – it’s great for his wellbeing.”

Ponissi said Katoa is on a heavily restricted programme.

“We know that medically the doctors have ruled him out for the season, but that won’t stop Eli being around the group, and training around the group.

“He’s making great inroads physically but more importantly it’s just for his own wellbeing, just to be around the group and feel like he’s really contributing.”

Katoa has previously told fans he hopes to be back soon “in God’s timing”.

Storm team-mate, Jarome Hughes, told Channel Nine in Australia there were a lot of things for Katoa to tick off before he could even think about playing again, but it was good to have him around the group.

