Biggest Waka Ama Nationals in history set to begin

A crew of almost 5000 paddlers are set to paddle Waikato waters this weekend in the biggest Waka Ama nationals in history.

Lake Karāpiro will play host to the 2026 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, with 800 more paddlers than last year, marking a first in the sport’s history and making it one of the biggest sporting events in Aotearoa.

The 4500 paddlers will range in age from five to over 85.

Run by Waka Ama Aotearoa NZ (WAANZ) with support from mana whenua Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā, the competition is also a qualifying event for the 2026 International Va’a Federation World Sprint Championships in Singapore in August.

WAANZ chief executive Lara Collins said it was a milestone for waka ama.

“To see an increase in paddlers from 2025, with our rangatahi numbers on the rise, it shows just how powerful this sport has become for whānau and communities across Aotearoa.”

Taitamariki races with nearly 900 tamariki under the age 10, will begin racing on Sunda, closing up with the premier women’s 500m final on 17 January.

Thousands of supporters are expected to attend, with 2025 bringing more than 10,000 lakeside during the week.

