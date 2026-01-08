Phoenix hit by third season-ending ACL injury

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Wellington Phoenix women have been hit with a third season-ending ACL injury for a player.

Nepalese striker Sabitra Bhandari has been ruled out for the remainder of the A-League season because of a serious knee injury.

Bhandari, popularly known as Samba, joins midfielders Tessel Middag and Alyssa Whinham in being ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

An MRI scan has shown Samba has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) graft in her right knee and will be sidelined for nine to 12 months.

She sustained the injury late in the second half of the round 11 match against Brisbane Roar in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Phoenix head coach Bev Priestman said he felt deflated.

“I know the team are absolutely devastated for her and I was devastated in helping deliver that news,” Priestman said.

“First and foremost we recruited an unbelievable human. Samba’s probably the most popular player in the team. The team love her and adore her so whenever you get a season-ending injury the first place you go as a human being is the person.

“I feel gutted for her, but I’ve seen the hunger in her eyes. We’ve got her for two seasons and she’s like ‘get me back as quick as I can get back’.

“I’ve had 24 hours now to process the news and as you’ve seen with the injuries we have had, players have stepped up.

“Sometimes these things are thrown at you to test you and test the character of the group.

“Last time we were thrown this before Melbourne Victory, and I’m hoping that the group really step up and they’ll want to get a result and a performance for Samba.”

The Phoenix are looking for an injury replacement for Samba, although the club’s search is limited to free agents as the A-League registration window has closed.

On Wednesday the Phoenix announced the signing of American forward Makala Woods as a replacement for Middag.

