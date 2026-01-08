One dead after two motorbikes crash in Tararua District

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Google Maps

One person has died following a crash in Kumeroa on Thursday afternoon.

One person died at the scene, and a second person sustained moderate injuries.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Gaisford and Oringi Roads in Kumeroa just before 2.30pm.

The road remains closed with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

