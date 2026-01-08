Filipino trailblazer storms into ASB Classic quarters

Source: Radio New Zealand

Alexandra Eala is not letting the hype get to her head.

The Filipino star has attracted plenty of attention for her trailblazing feats, becoming the highest-ranked Filipino in history and the first to break into the top 50.

The fourth seed continued her winning ways at Stanley Street today, cruising into the ASB Classic top eight with an emphatic straight sets win.

Eala needed just 62 minutes to dismantle Petra Marčinko 6-0, 6-2, but despite her dominance, is staying grounded.

“A lot of people mention the word pressure when they talk about all this hype and attention, but you can’t take anything for granted because coming from where I have come from and this whole journey that I’ve had, this is a dream to play on the tour and to compete against these great players. So I don’t take anything for granted.”

Eala has rewritten the record books at just age 20, having already become the first player from her country to win a WTA title, claiming the Guadalajara 125 Open in September last year.

“We haven’t had any players that have reached this level, but I think when it comes to taking inspiration, you hold the power from where you take inspiration from.

“So I take inspiration from my family and I’m inspired by my teammates and how we’re so proud to be Filipino. So there are many things I take inspiration from.”

Eala was a perfect 6-for-6 on break-point opportunities in the match.

“I try to be aggressive when I can and I try to recognise when it’s not the time to be aggressive and that’s something I’m still working on.

It was a much less one-sided affair in the second match of the day as Poland’s Magda Linette and Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy were locked in a three-set battle to decide who will advance to tomorrow’s top eight.

Linette, who knocked out superstar wildcard Venus Williams in three sets on Tuesday, eventually prevailed 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

The fifth seed said hot and windy conditions made things tough on centre court.

“It was all about the competing and finding the way. It was never going to be who’s going to play better tennis really because the conditions were quite difficult and I was just really glad that I competed well. I came back and I managed to play a little bit more aggressive and kept my game.”

The night session will see the final two quarterfinal spots contested as top seed Elina Svitolina takes on Katie Boulter followed by Ella Seidel against Sonay Kartal.

The quarterfinals will begin on Saturday morning.

