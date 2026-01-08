January temperature records could fall as hot spell forecast

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Experts are warning of extreme heat and fire risk as temperatures are forecast to soar across the country on Friday.

The highs could shatter last year’s record, which was set just last month.

MetService issued heat alerts for Friday in Whakatāne, Napier, Hastings, Motueka, Blenheim and Kaikōura, where temperatures in the low to mid thirties were expected.

It said alerts were issued when the forecasted temperature exceeded the normal average for two consecutive days.

They were put out the day before the heat was due to strike – and there would likely be more to follow on Friday and Saturday.

MetService said the heat would really ramp up over the weekend, with forecasts indicating 35C to 37C around Hawke’s Bay, 30C to 31C in Northland, and 28C to 31C for North Canterbury and Marlborough.

That could surpass last year’s record high: Kawerau hit 35.6 degrees on 7 December.

The warmth was on its way from Australia, said MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor.

“An area of high pressure is driving westerly winds over the Tasman, picking up moisture along the way and delivering that hot, moist air direct to our doorsteps,” she said.

“Some January temperature records are expected to tumble over the weekend, which highlights the extremes we could reach.”

Meanwhile Fire and Emergency warned that came with increased fire risk – particularly in Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Northland.

“This weekend, many parts of the country will be experiencing elevated fire danger conditions, with temperatures expected to surpass 30 degrees in some locations, wind gusts of 30km/h at times, and low humidity,” said FENZ deputy chief executive Nick Pyatt.

“These conditions are what we call a perfect storm for wildfire risk.”

People caused 97 percent of wildfires in Aotearoa, he said.

Pyatt urged people not to light outdoor fires, and to put off activities that could generate sparks, like mowing the lawn and using power tools.

“In these conditions, all it takes is one spark or ember to start a wildfire that will get out of control quickly and be very difficult for our crews to control.”

Firefighters to strike on Friday

Paid firefighters are due to strike for an hour from 12pm-1pm on Friday, amid ongoing negotiations over pay and conditions between the Professional Firefighters’ Union and FENZ.

FENZ asked the union to call it off “given heightened fire risks and the fact both parties are due to meet for facilitation later this month.”

But the union’s national secretary, Wattie Watson said the strike would go ahead.

She said there was increased fire risk all the time due to insufficient staffing and equipment from FENZ.

Watson said members take the industrial action very seriously, and did not have another option for putting pressure on FENZ ahead of bargaining.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Capital soaks up the sun

Wellingtonians were treated to a rare still, sunny day on Thursday.

Churton Park residents Emma and Harry headed to Oriental Bay to soak up the sun.

“Such a beautiful day, not much wind,” Emma said.

It was far busier than usual at this time of year, she said.

Inspired by the conditions, Harry took an a impromptu dip: “couldn’t have been better,” he said.

Jen was on the waterfront with her mum, who was visiting from Scotland.

“No wind, which is lovely, just enjoyed coffee and ice cream and soaking [up] the vibes of the beach,” she said.

Christchurch family Emily, Nathan, Lexi, Xavier were joined by grandmother Betty-Ann who was visiting from England.

They’d ordered an ice cream and said had been a beautiful day at the beach – much warmer than the -3 degrees Betty-Ann had left back home.

Gisborne gears up for busy beach weekend

Crews were still working hard to clear logs and driftwood from Gisborne beaches after last weekend’s storm ahead of the scorching weekend, the district council said.

Waikanae and Midway beaches were still littered with woody debris, with people warned to stay away while it’s removed.

“Progress is slower than expected because a lot of debris is washed up high past the tide line, a lot is smaller and thicker with big logs underneath,” it said.

“There’s more debris than initially estimated too – around 8,600m³ of debris along 1.5kms – roughly double the last clean-up.”

The council said it’s a big job and won’t be completed by the weekend – but crews are doing their best to clear space for beachgoers.

Gisborne will also host the national surfing championships this weekend.

