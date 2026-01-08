Fire Safety – Restricted fire season for the Wairarapa

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is moving the Wairarapa to a restricted fire season at 8am on Friday 9 January, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means a permit is required to light an open-air fire.

The restricted fire season will cover Inland Northern, Inland Central, South Wairarapa and the Western Ranges.

Announcing the fire season change, Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says the recent warm and dry weather means the fire risk across the region has increased.

“In these conditions fire will travel fast and will be difficult for our crews to extinguish.

“Having a restricted fire season gives us greater control of who can burn and when, and we can provide direct fire safety advice to those completing burns.”

Phil Soal says weather is forecast to be very hot and windy over the weekend, which again increases the fire danger.

“With temperatures expected to increase this weekend we are asking the public to take extra care.”