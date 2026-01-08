Farewell Spit whale stranding

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 08 January 2026

We responded with a boat on the water and staff on the ground. The boat has been monitoring the movements of the pod. Staff, Project Jonah members and volunteers have been helping by standing in the water and directing the whales away from the shallows. We’ve also notified Manawhenua ki Mohua.

We’ve been lucky with the tides until now but unfortunately the pilot whales are starting to strand as the tide goes out.

It’s too early to say how many whales are stranding, we will have an accurate number after the tide reaches its low point.

There will be people out with the whales until dark tonight and then people will be back out at first light.

Farewell Spit is a naturally occurring “whale trap” that occurs along a migratory route for long-finned pilot whales in New Zealand. The spit hooks around the northern entrance into Golden Bay forming extensive intertidal sand flats flanked by gently shelving waters offshore. Whales may be easily deceived and caught out by the gently sloping tidal flats and a rapidly falling tide.

Pilot whales have strong social bonds and if one whale heads into shallow water, the rest of the pod will follow due to their natural instinct to look after one another.

