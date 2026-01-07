The couple who ditched corporate life for growing greens

Source: Radio New Zealand

Callum and Amanda McLean are one year into developing the 12-acre McLean Farm which feeds their young family, and provides a living from selling salads at a local market.

A stint working on a homestead and the work of Taranaki-based bio-intensive gardening educator and restoration grazing consultant Jodi Roebuck inspired Callum McLean to look at the possibilities offered by small-scale farming he told Summer Times.

McLean Farm produces year-round salad greens.

Cullum McLean

