Recall of specialist infant formula due to potential toxin

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety, Pharmac, and the Ministry of Health are supporting Nestlé in its recall of 5 batches of Alfamino infant formula for babies with milk allergies due to the potential presence of cereulide.

“The problem with these products is that they could contain cereulide, a toxin produced by the microorganism Bacillus cereus, which can cause gastrointestinal illness. Fortunately, there have been no reports of associated illness here in New Zealand or internationally,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“In New Zealand, the affected imported products are not available in supermarkets. They are mainly publicly funded and available through hospitals, pharmacies, and GPs. A small amount could have been bought over the counter at pharmacies or online.”

The affected batches of Alfamino 400g are:

batch number 51070017Y2, use-by date 17.04.2027

batch number 51080017Y1, use-by date 18.04.2027

batch number 51480017Y3, use-by date 28.05.2027

batch number 51490017Y1, use-by date 29.05.2027

batch number 52030017Y1, use-by date 22.07.2027.

“Prescribers and pharmacies are being advised of the recall and asked to inform the parents and guardians of infants who have been prescribed this brand of infant formula,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“If you have the affected Alfamino formula at home, do not feed it to your baby, if at all possible. Return it to the place of purchase.

“Pharmac funds a number of alternative products, so discuss what’s best for your baby with your pharmacist or GP.

“For parents and guardians with affected batches and no alternative infant formula for tonight and tomorrow, please contact Healthline, which can help.”

If your baby has consumed the affected formula, symptoms linked to cereulide may include vomiting and diarrhoea (which can be severe or persistent), or unusual lethargy. These symptoms would typically appear between 30 minutes to 6 hours after exposure. Symptoms typically resolve within 24 hours.

If you have any concerns about your baby’s health, contact your healthcare provider, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for up-to-date information and photographs of the affected products.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will work with Nestlé to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” says Mr Arbuckle.

This recall follows a larger international recall by Nestlé, after cereulide was found in an ingredient used in a range of products available overseas.

More information is available on Nestlé’s website, or call 0800 864 685.

For more information email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz