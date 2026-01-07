Kiwi hopes and US icon eliminated from ASB Classic

Source: Radio New Zealand

The drawcards continue to fall at Stanley Street.

New Zealand tennis player Erin Routliffe and her new partner didn’t last long at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The current world number eight ranked doubles player teamed up with American Asia Muhammad for the tournament, but were beaten in the first round.

Routliffe and Muhammad were beaten in a tie-break by Jesika Maleckova of the Czech Republic and Renata Zarazua of Mexico.

The top seeds went down 6-3, 2-6, 10-12.

Auckland marked the first official outing for Routliffe and Muhammad as a full-time pairing, following Routliffe’s split with Canadian Gaby Dabrowski at the end of 2025.

The pair had limited preparation together during the off-season, and will now head across the Tasman for the Australian Open.

Day two of the ASB Classic in Auckland saw the sole Aotearoa singles hope and superstar Venus Williams both join second seed Emma Navarro in early elimination.

New Zealand’s only representative in the women’s singles came in the form of Monique Barry, who met Ella Seidel of Germany, with Barry conceding almost 600 places in the world rankings and the heavy underdog position.

The gap proved too great and Barry was defeated, 6-2, 6-1, with her service game badly letting the hometown favourite down.

An emotional Barry was unable to contain her tears following the disappointing defeat.

“It was tough, I had to try get in there and find my rhythm but it just didn’t happen. I know my level and it didn’t show today, I love playing here but it just didn’t feel like anything was working which is a little bit frustrating.”

Barry said she wanted to produce a better performance in front of her home fans.

“The expectation of yourself, you’re representing New Zealand, especially with Lulu (Sun) being our number one, I want to follow in her footsteps.”

Beaten in the opening round of the doubles alongside Elyse Tse, American icon Venus Williams was also pipped in the opening round of singles against fifth seed Magda Linette of Poland.

It was a hard-fought win as the match went to three sets, eventually going to Linette 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Williams, the 45-year-old seven times grand slam champion, who was given a wildcard entry, was also knocked out of the first round of the double’s draw while second seed Navarro was eliminated in singles action on day one.

Linette said it was a draining battle against the veteran.

“I managed to turn things around, I felt a bit sharper at the end, I just decided to step a little back and give myself more space against such a powerful hitter.”

Kicking off the day’s action on centre court, Britain’s Katie Boulter got past Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-3, 6-3.

Boulter said Starodubtseva was a “tricky opponent” but she stuck to the game plan.

“I have new coach. It’s going to take time, last year was tough, but for first match of the season I am very pleased.”

Tomorrow begins the round of 16.

