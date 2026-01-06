What do Kiwis think about going barefoot in public?

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand has a global reputation as a country that is pro-barefoot. Many a traveller has commented in wonder – and disgust – at seeing barefooted persons in areas where shoes are typically worn: the grocery store, a cafe and on urban streets that are far from sand and water.

An unscientific survey at my kid’s school assembly drove the point home. On one of the coldest days of the year, the deputy principal asked for a show of hands of those not wearing shoes (it’s not uncommon for parents and grandparents to tell their Kiwi kids that going barefoot is better for their feet, which does have a grain of truth to it, but more on that later).