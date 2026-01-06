Auckland held to draw but extend A-League lead

Source: Radio New Zealand

DAN HIMBRECHTS

A-League leaders Auckland FC have been held to a 1-all draw by Macarthur FC last night in Sydney with the hosts extending their unbeaten run to six matches.

The result was the first ever draw between the two sides and lifted Macarthur to third in the A-League standings, level on points with second placed Sydney FC, with Auckland now two points clear at the top of the table.

Auckland had the first real chance to score when midway through the first half but Logan Rogerson’s shot was saved by Macarthur defender Walter Scott.

Not long after the hosts had their first opportunity on the counterattack but Luke Vickery’s shot went wide.

Auckland broke the deadlock as halftime loomed with Lachlan Brook scoring his fourth goal of the season after running on to a nice through ball before beating Macarthur goalkeeper Filip Kurto one on one.

Auckland could have scored again early in the second half but the header from Nando Pijnaker hit the post and a follow up header went over the crossbar.

Macarthur also missed some prime opportunities to score before Tomi Uskok levelled the ledger after a set piece move.

Neither side could find the match winner with the game finishing in the first ever draw between the two sides.

“A little bit disappointing not to get the three points. I feel like we controlled the game for the majority of it. We had chances, myself included, to finish it off,” Brook said after the match.

“I think it was just missing chances. I had a few that I should have buried as well and I think if one of those go in we can see out the game comfortably.

“It’s obviously not an ideal goal to concede either. I thought we were controlling the game so, on that front, disappointing, but at the end of the day, a point away from home, it’s not the end of the world.”

Auckland remain on the road for their next match against Brisbane Roar on Friday.

