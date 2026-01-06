The Housemaid is dark, sexy and seriously satisfying

Source: Radio New Zealand
Based on a bestselling novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid is a dark, sexy and satisfying thriller with plenty of twists to enjoy along the way.
Millie (Sydney Sweeney) applies for a job as a housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family.
We first meet her as she pulls up to the grand Winchester house in her run-down car – a gated mansion with echoes of the sinister and mysterious Manderley in Hitchcock’s Rebecca. What secrets might be contained behind these gates? Millie is about to find out.
