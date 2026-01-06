The Housemaid is dark, sexy and seriously satisfying

By
MIL OSI
-
0
2

Source: Radio New Zealand

Based on a bestselling novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid is a dark, sexy and satisfying thriller with plenty of twists to enjoy along the way.

Millie (Sydney Sweeney) applies for a job as a housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family.

We first meet her as she pulls up to the grand Winchester house in her run-down car – a gated mansion with echoes of the sinister and mysterious Manderley in Hitchcock’s Rebecca. What secrets might be contained behind these gates? Millie is about to find out.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

Previous articleCoroner wants internet restrictions, after teen dies imitating online acts
Next articleTop spots to take a dip around Aotearoa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR