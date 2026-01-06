Fuel supply to be restored to Sounds communities

Source: New Zealand Government

Communities in the outer Marlborough Sounds will have access to a local, reliable petrol supply through a grant from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

Not-for-profit community organisation Elaine Bay Fuel Services (EBFS) has received a $350,000 grant to install a 20,000-litre petrol tank and dispensing infrastructure at Elaine Bay.

This will restore a critical service that residents, visitors, marine farmers, boat operators and emergency services rely on – and means they will no longer have to make a one-hour drive to Rai Valley for refuelling. The tank will be located adjacent to an existing diesel facility.

“This investment is about keeping our regional industries moving and our communities connected,” Mr Jones says.

“Aquaculture, tourism, and farming are the backbone of the Marlborough Sounds economy, and the community needs reliable fuel access to thrive.”

More than 15,600 tourists, campers, and recreational boaters visit the area annually, and improved fuel access will enhance their experience while supporting local businesses.

Road access in the Marlborough Sounds can be vulnerable to extreme weather, and closures can last weeks or longer.

“Restoring full fuel services at Elaine Bay is a strategic investment in resilience. It means marine operators can keep working, visitors can keep coming, and emergency services can respond when they’re needed most,” Mr Jones says.

EBFS is co-funding $235,000 to the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

MIL OSI