First Responders – Wellington diesel spill final update

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have left the scene of a large diesel spill in Wellington.

Crews were first alerted to the incident at Aotea Quay near the overbridge to Hutt Road about 3am today.

Senior Station Officer James Gray says contractors will remain at the scene over the next few days, clearing the road.

“Some of the fuel has gone into the harbour and the stormwater drains.

“We are advising the public there may be diesel fumes for the rest of the day from Thorndon Quay to the ferry terminal.

“If anyone has concerns due to the fumes, they should call 111.”