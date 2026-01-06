Deadline for Manage My Health ransom moves to Friday – reports

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Finn Blackwell

It appears the deadline given by the Manage My Health hackers demanding a US$60,000 ransom for hundreds of thousands of stolen medical files could now be later in the week.

A timeline had been set for about 5am on Tuesday, but the hackers have not released any further data.

Unverified reports now appear to put the new deadline at 5am on Friday morning.

RNZ has approached police for comment.

Manage My Health said late on Monday that the ransom demand was a matter for police, and it would not be making any comment about a ransom while an investigation was ongoing.

The platform apologised for pain and anxiety caused to health providers and patients, and acknowledged it could have communicated better.

“However, our priority was to secure patient data and work on the accuracy of all information before providing it to practices and patients.”

It said it will publish daily updates with all the information it can share.

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced an urgent review into the breach.

