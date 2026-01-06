Consultation opens on new Intersection Speed Zones in Waikato and Bay of Plenty

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waikato and Bay of Plenty residents are being urged to have their say on seven proposed new Intersection Speed Zones at key state highway intersections across the region

Intersection Speed Zones improve safety at rural intersections on high-speed roads by detecting approaching traffic intending to turn into or out of side roads, activating electronic variable speed limit signs to temporarily show a lower legal speed limit on the main road.

Video: Intersection speed zones for safer turning(external link)

This makes it easier and safer for people to pull into or out of side roads across a high-speed rural road or state highway.

Andrew Corkill, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Director Regional Relationships for Waikato and Bay of Plenty, says the new Intersection Speed Zones are being proposed following safety concerns raised by communities in both regions.

“People have said they feel unsafe when they are turning into, or crossing, busy state highways, particularly where high-speed traffic meets side roads.

“By reducing the speed of oncoming traffic through high-risk intersections we can give everyone more time to react, which reduces the chances of crashes occurring, and reduces the severity of any crashes which do occur,” Mr Corkill says.

The new Intersection Speed Zones in the region are proposed to be installed at the following locations:

SH5 SH28 (Whites Road) – Putāruru region

SH39 Tuhikaramea Road – West Waikato

SH27 Kereone Road/Diagonal Road – Waharoa region

SH29 Taotaoroa Road Totman Road – Karapiro

SH5/30/Waipa State Mill Road – Rotorua

SH30/34/Greive Road – Te Teko area

SH33 Maniatutu Road – Lake Rotoiti, Ōkere Falls area

Under the proposal, speeds on these state highways would drop from 100km/h to 60km/h on the approaches to the intersections when the Intersection Speed Zone is triggered by traffic approaching from or turning into the adjoining side roads.

The reduced speed limits would remain in effect while the turning or crossing manoeuvre is in progress, giving all road users increased reaction time and safer conditions. This makes it safer for people to pull into or out of a side road across a high-speed rural road. After the manoeuvre is completed, the sign resets to the standard speed limit.

Speed limit proposals – Bay of Plenty

NZTA is also currently consulting on a proposal to reduce the speed limit on an 830m stretch of SH33 between Ōkere Falls and Mourea from 100km/h to 80km/h, as well as on the proposal to set speed limits of 50km/h for the on and off ramps at the new Wairākei Interchange (Pāpāmoa East) and the Rangiuru Interchange on the Tauranga Eastern Link.

Community feedback is a vital part of making these changes, and NZTA is welcoming submissions on the speeds proposed. To make a submission and for further information on the proposed new Intersection Speed Zones and other speed limit proposals in the region, please visit::

Speed reviews under the 2024 rule

