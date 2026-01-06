Community boost strengthens focus on prevention

Source: New Zealand Government

Thousands of New Zealanders will have faster access to mental health support following a funding boost for four community organisations, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says.

“Four grassroots community organisations have received funding to remove barriers to support, help people access the right support earlier, and ensure communities and workplaces can get mental health support when and where it’s needed,” Mr Doocey says.

The funding will support these grassroots organisations to get help to Kiwis earlier:

Early intervention and navigation services: Hearts and Minds, who provide Support Coordinators to connect people with resources and support, will expand early intervention and navigation services in Waitematā, helping more than 600 people access timely support.

Removing barriers to support: The Loft, which connects people with support and makes accessing services easier, will extend its wraparound support hub through a new digital service, assisting an additional 200 people in Canterbury.

Suicide prevention and outreach services: MATES in Construction will expand its community workplace-based programme, which aims to enhance the mental health of construction workers. This extra funding will allow the programme to reach an additional 3,000 construction workers across 19 regions.

Tailored support for Asian communities: Asian Family Services will provide culturally appropriate mental health support through Mental Health and Addiction Practitioners and Health Navigators in Auckland and Wellington, as well as through national telehealth services, reaching more than 1,500 people.

“I have been very clear that this Government is not only focused on ensuring the right support is in place to treat mental health issues, but also on preventing Kiwis from reaching that point.

“That’s why we are investing more in prevention and early intervention, and we know grassroots organisations play a vital role in increasing access to support.”

The funding boost comes from the Mental Health Innovation Fund.

“We are partnering with non-government organisations to scale up and deliver innovative projects that provide faster access to mental health and addiction support for communities across the country.

“I am committed to reducing mental health and addiction wait times in New Zealand. By partnering with organisations like these, we are making this a reality.

“When someone takes the brave step of reaching out, whether it’s you, your child, a friend, or a family member, we’re committed to ensuring the right support is always there to answer that call.”

Note to editors:

The five projects are funded through the Mental Health Innovation Fund. For the second funding round, the matched funding threshold was lowered from $250,000 to $100,000 to allow for a wider range of community-led initiatives.

MIL OSI