Reminder: New Year lane closure on Cambridge Road part of major intersection upgrade works

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding road users that January 2026 will mark a significant milestone for the Tauriko Enabling Works project, as crews undertake an intensive programme of works to progress the State Highway 29 (SH29)/Cambridge Road intersection upgrade.

While many locals continue to enjoy their summer holidays, the team is taking advantage of reduced traffic volumes and the absence of school buses to deliver what’s being dubbed ‘Super January’ – a concentrated effort to complete as much work as possible during this period.

Darryl Coalter, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Acting Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery says the ambitious approach will include removing temporary sheet piles, earthworks, relocating utilities, road construction and resurfacing.

“To do this safely, we’ll need to close a short section of the northbound lane on Cambridge Road, from the SH29 intersection to 579 Cambridge Road, from today (Saturday 3 January) until early February,” says Mr Coalter.

“All Bethlehem-bound vehicles will need to detour via SH29 Takitimu Drive Toll Road or SH29A and Cameron Road. The southbound lane will remain open.

“We appreciate this will cause some disruption, so we’re committed to working extended hours to minimise the overall impact. This short-term inconvenience will mean less disruptions in the future.”

Work will take place 7 days a week, with some extended shifts (7am to 12am) and night works (6pm to 5am).

The intersection upgrade began in late 2024 with construction of a 210-metre retaining wall, supported by temporary sheet piles. The first stage of sheet pile removal is already underway behind safety barriers with no traffic impact. In early January, removal will continue in the narrower section of Cambridge Road, requiring the lane closure.

Once January works are complete, the team will focus on road widening and pavement construction. The full upgrade will deliver a safer, more efficient intersection for all road users, with completion expected in 2027.

What you need to know:

Cambridge Road northbound lane 24/7 closure from Saturday 3 January, and reopens early February, ahead of the school year commencing.

from and reopens early February, ahead of the school year commencing. Northbound detour: Bethlehem-bound traffic via SH29 Takitimu Drive Toll Road (adds 15 mins, toll applies) or SH29A/Cameron Road (adds 22 mins, free route).

Bethlehem-bound traffic via SH29 Takitimu Drive Toll Road (adds 15 mins, toll applies) or SH29A/Cameron Road (adds 22 mins, free route). Cambridge Road southbound lane: Remains open .

. Cambridge Road right-turn bay closure : Cambridge Road to SH29 – Kaimai Range/Hamilton-bound traffic must turn left onto SH29, then use SH29/SH36 roundabout to change direction.

: Cambridge Road to SH29 – Kaimai Range/Hamilton-bound traffic must turn left onto SH29, then use SH29/SH36 roundabout to change direction. Temporary speed limits : 60km/h on SH29 approaches; 30km/h on Cambridge Road near the work site.

: 60km/h on SH29 approaches; 30km/h on Cambridge Road near the work site. Resident access: Via detours; vehicles exiting driveways within the closure must turn left onto SH29 and follow the detour.

NZTA appreciates the patience of residents and road users while we complete this important work.

More information: Tauriko Enabling Works

MIL OSI