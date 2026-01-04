Wellington Phoenix men overcome odds to crush Brisbane 3-0

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington Phoenix overcame a wretched run of form and an early red card to upset the Brisbane Roar 3-0 on the road in a major A-League upset.

In a result described by coach Giancarlo Italiano as his best win as a head coach, the Phoenix scored twice in the second half despite being without the services of winger Carlo Armiento, who was shown a straight red in the 38th minute.

The result came five days after their 5-1 loss to Melbourne Victory, which left the club languishing in 10th place ahead of a clash with the third-placed Roar.

Italiano was thrilled with their response, which included keeping a first clean sheet of the season.

“That’s probably the best victory I’ve ever had as a coach. We’ve had it very hard,” Italiano said, close to tears at one point in the press conference.

“I’m just immensely proud for the group. We suffered today. We spoke about it yesterday and it was like a self-fulfilling prophecy. We talked about in order for teams to be successful they need to learn to suffer, to grind, to be committed, to have courage and to be brave. They demonstrated everything today.

“It was almost like the football gods wanted Carlo to get sent off for us to go through this lesson. We needed this. It wasn’t so much the result, it was the performance.

“The boys showed a lot of character tonight. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Ifeanyi Eze scored Wellington’s first goal in the sixth minute, but their chances of victory nosedived when Armiento was shown red for an illegal tackle which sparked an all-in melee.

However, the visitors responded with resolute defence and speed on the counter after the break, scoring through

Kazuki Nagasawa and substitute Paulo Retre.

Italiano reserved praise for teenage goalkeeper Eamonn McCarron, who made a number of fine saves in just his second start.

“Eamonn is like an experienced goalkeeper caught in a young guy’s body,” Italiano said.

“He’s fearless and what I really liked about him today was the reaction from conceding five goals against Victory. It didn’t faze him.

“In the air he was fantastic and the last ditch, brave saves were amazing. He started as the number three at the beginning of the season and now he’s playing like a mature number one.”

Ninth-placed Wellington host sixth-placed Adelaide United on Sunday.

