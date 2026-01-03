Police wrap up examination of Bay of Plenty property where two bodies found in different houses

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Bay of Plenty police have wrapped up the scene examination of a property where two bodies were found in separate houses.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson says officers found the body of a woman at the property on Old Coach Road on Thursday.

A 50-year-old man faces charges of assault on a family member. He was taken into custody and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday, charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

Meanwhile, the man’s death was being treated as unexplained.

On Friday, officers also found the body of a man at a separate house on the property.

Post mortems were due to take place.

