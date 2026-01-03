Police seek public’s help solving unexplained Devonport death

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police are appealing to the public for information about an unexplained death in Auckland’s Devonport on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to the property on Kerr Street about 11pm on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting said a scene examination was ongoing, and police would be around the area through the weekend.

“We’re appealing for assistance from residents and businesses in the Devonport area with road-facing CCTV cameras,” he said. “Specifically, those on Vauxhall Road, between Grove Road and Church Street.”

Anyone who drove down Vauxhall Road or Kerr Street, between 10.30am and 10.30pm on 1 January who had dash camera footage was also urged to get in touch, referencing file number 260102/0177.

