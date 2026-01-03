Police ask for public help to identify man in Queenstown

Source: Radio New Zealand
Police are asking the public to help identify a man who was on Ballarat Street in Queenstown in the early hours of Thursday 1 January.
The police believe the man pictured may be able to help with enquires into an assault .
Police are asking anyone who does recognise the individual to update them through 105, either online or over the phone.
The reference number is 260101/7878.
Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
