Police ask for public help to identify man in Queenstown

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police

Police are asking the public to help identify a man who was on Ballarat Street in Queenstown in the early hours of Thursday 1 January.

The police believe the man pictured may be able to help with enquires into an assault .

NZ Police

Police are asking anyone who does recognise the individual to update them through 105, either online or over the phone.

The reference number is 260101/7878.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand