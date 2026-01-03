Police ask for public help to identify man in Queenstown

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with enquires into an assault on Ballarat Street. NZ Police

Police are asking the public to help identify a man who was on Ballarat Street in Queenstown in the early hours of Thursday 1 January.

The police believe the man pictured may be able to help with enquires into an assault .

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with enquires into an assault on Ballarat Street. NZ Police

Police are asking anyone who does recognise the individual to update them through 105, either online or over the phone.

The reference number is 260101/7878.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleNZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025
Next articleManageMyHealth says code fixed, security tightened after hack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR