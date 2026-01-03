First supermoon of 2026 to light up New Zealand skies

Source: Radio New Zealand

Dr Brenda Midson / SUPPLIED

Stargazers can expect to see the first supermoon of the new year on Saturday night if skies are clear.

Dr Ryan Ridden from the University of Canterbury said a supermoon is when a full moon at its closest point to Earth.

He said it will appear to be 10 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

Ridden said anyone with a view out to the northeast should be able to see the supermoon, and moonrise is roughly 9.40pm. He also added it will be visible throughout the night.

“As with all astronomical objects it’s usually better to be in the middle of nowhere to limit light pollution, but the moon is pretty bright so you’ll be able to see it from cities.”

Ridden said the moon is “hanging out near Jupiter” at the moment, so when you are looking at the supermoon, the bright star just to the south will be jupiter.

He also said there is a meteor shower happening in the general area, and even though they are best viewed in moonless skies, viewers might be lucky to spot some shooting stars.

The other two supermoons will happen later this year in November and December.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand