Nurses pay tribute to Dame Poutasi

Source: New Zealand Nurses Organisation



The passing of Dame Karen Poutasi has seen Aotearoa lose one of its foremost health leaders and a woman of high integrity, Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says.

“Dame Karen was an extraordinary woman who led from the front. She was principled, devoted and deeply committed to the health and welfare of people and communities,” Ms Nuku says.

“Her decades-long devotion in trying to reduce the significant health inequalities gap that exists among different groups of New Zealanders, especially Māori and Pacific peoples, will always be acknowledged.

“It was her selflessness and deep care for others, no matter who they were, that made her such an amazing leader and person.

“During Dame Poutasi’s brief tenure as Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand chair from 2023 to 2024 at a difficult time, we found her to be very engaging and willing to listen to the nursing profession to make delivery of health services better,” Ms Nuku says.

Her mahi during the implementation of New Zealand’s early response to HIV/Aids and the governance of the Covid-19 vaccination programme will never be forgotten, Ms Nuku says.