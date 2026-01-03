ICONSIAM Elevates Thailand onto the World Countdown Map with “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026”

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 January 2026 –, once again captured the world’s attention with ““, a five-day world-class New Year celebration held from 27–31 December 2025 at River Park, ICONSIAM. Presented under the theme “,” the event united forces across public and private sectors to deliver an extraordinary global countdown experience. The River Park area was transformed into The Largest Entertainment Arena, featuring non-stop performances by more than 200 leading Thai and international artists across five themed nights, including Pop Power, Dance Force, Rock Infinity, Star Harmony and Global Phenomenon Stage.

The five-day celebration attracted over 1.8 million visitors from Thailand and around the world, placing Bangkok alongside the world’s leading countdown cities and reaffirming ICONSIAM as one of the top global countdown destinations.

Worldwide Media Broadcast and Record-Breaking Digital Impact

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 generated over 100 million online views across all platforms over five days, reflecting its immense global reach and cultural resonance. The official hashtag #AmazingThailandCountdown2026 ranked No.1 trending in Thailand across Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter), underscoring the event’s dominance in both live attendance and digital engagement.

The celebration was broadcast live and reported nationwide and worldwide across major television and online platforms such as CNN, BBC, AP, AFP, CNBC-TV18, Reuters, NBC News, ABC News, CCTV, Hunan TV, Jiangsu TV, and Phoenix TV, among others, allowing audiences across continents to share in Thailand’s most spectacular year-end moment.

Grand Opening Scene and World-Class Entertainment

The grand opening scene on the night of 31 December unfolded as a spectacular fusion of traditional Thai artistry and international performances, led by Miss World 2025, Suchata Chuangsri. The showcase celebrated the beauty of Thai art, music, and heritage while honoring Thailand’s enduring legacy. The night continued with a stellar lineup of world-class and iconic Thai artists, performing against the breathtaking backdrop of the Chao Phraya River.

Where the Best of Thailand Meets the Best of the World

The pinnacle of the celebration, “The Unrivaled Global Performance: Where the Best of Thailand Meets the Best of the World,” came to life through an exclusive collaboration created especially for ICONSIAM’s countdown stage. This historic performance united world-class artist Mark Tuan with iconic Thai artists Jeff Satur and Phrimaphaa Khornrojjanachawin in a powerful rendition of the royal composition “Still on My Mind (In the Eternal Heart),” marking a truly unforgettable moment on the countdown stage.

1,400 Meters of Eco-Friendly Fireworks Celebrating Legacy and Sustainability

The grand fireworks presentation continued the tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, whose grace lives eternally in the hearts of the Thai people. Directed by Okuchi Yoshimasa, an award-winning Japanese fireworks master, in collaboration with Thai creative teams, the display combined artistry, technology, and sustainability.

Crafted from Thai sticky rice, the eco-friendly fireworks produced vibrant colors with minimal smoke and environmental impact—reflecting ICONSIAM’s long-standing commitment to sustainability. The panoramic display was visible within an 8-kilometer radius, delivering a breathtaking visual experience across Bangkok’s skyline.

The Power of Partnerships Driving Global Success

The success of Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 reflects the strength of collaboration across both public and private sectors. ICONSIAM received major support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, alongside leading private organizations, including Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited, and many esteemed partners.

These collaborations underscore the power of public-private partnerships in elevating Thailand’s presence on the global stage and reinforcing the nation’s position as one of the world’s most distinguished New Year countdown destinations.

This historic performance ushered in 2026 with grandeur, emotion, and unforgettable memories—leaving a lasting impression on audiences around the world and reaffirming ICONSIAM as a must-visit global landmark. For more information and updates on upcoming events at ICONSIAM, please visit www.iconsiam.com

Hashtag: #ICONSIAM #AmazingThailandCountdown2025 #ICONSIAMCountdown2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.