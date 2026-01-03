Hong Kong Tech Exhibits Immense Potential at CES 2026 with 61 Tech Companies Ready for Global Markets

Source: Media Outreach

LAS VEGAS, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 January 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands in spearheading the largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9 (Tue-Fri). The showcase features 61 tech companies in a dynamic mix of early-stage and mature companies in AI, robotics, healthtech, and sustainability, to signify Hong Kong’s fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact.

Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:

Widemount Dynamics Tech : named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset.

: named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset. PointFit : honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts.

: honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts. Eieling Technology: honored under the Digital Health category, FattaLab® is the world’s first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device, delivering assessment results with medical-grade accuracy in just 30 seconds. The high level of convenience promotes early treatment to those who suffer from the disease, enabling immediate preventive care, and potentially boosts longevity.

Happenings such as announcement, product launches and briefings, and conversations to business-match at the Pavilions are lining up. That includes an introduction of GumAI, a smart oral healthcare solution developed by Dentomi, sharing more on the “Dentist coming in handy” approach; a demonstration of how DRESIO puts forth its “AI Physiotherapy for Everyone” solution; the launch of “wuBiee & wuBiee wrap” that moftBODY integrates neuroscience into smart textile onto daily shapewear, and more awaits at the Pavilions. Click here for the full line-up at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, and schedule your visit now.

In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:

Date : 7 January 2026

: 7 January 2026 Time : 5:30 – 7:30 pm

: 5:30 – 7:30 pm Venue: Mercato Della Pescheria, The Venetian

Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)

No. Company Name Booth Location 1 0x Limited Eureka Park 2 AIeveR Robotics Limited Global Pavilion 3 Airoma AI Limited Eureka Park 4 AniMed Technology Limited Eureka Park 5 AP Infosense Limited Global Pavilion 6 Aporion Technology Limited Eureka Park 7 BuyHive Limited Eureka Park 8 Cartesius Robotics Limited Global Pavilion 9 Cresento Limited Eureka Park 10 Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited Global Pavilion 11 Dealer Send Logistics Limited Global Pavilion 12 Decennium Platforms Limited Eureka Park 13 Dentomi Limited Eureka Park 14 DRESIO Limited Global Pavilion 15 Eieling Technology Limited Global Pavilion 16 Entoptica Limited Eureka Park 17 Ezygreenpak Limited Global Pavilion 18 Feelings Group Limited Eureka Park 19 Firefilm Group Limited Global Pavilion 20 FreightAmigo Services Limited Global Pavilion 21 Gembody Limited Eureka Park 22 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Eureka Park 23 GoGoChart Technology Limited Global Pavilion 24 Green Vigor Limited Eureka Park 25 Greenbulb Trading Limited Global Pavilion 26 Hay-koze Limited Eureka Park 27 Haylo Tech Limited Eureka Park 28 HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB Global Pavilion 29 Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited Global Pavilion 30 iCombo Tech Company Limited Eureka Park 31 ImageVector MedTech Limited Eureka Park 32 Immune Materials Limited Eureka Park 33 Innobound Limited Eureka Park 34 Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited Global Pavilion 35 Mangdang Technology Co., Limited Eureka Park 36 MedVision Limited Eureka Park 37 Meridian Innovation Limited Global Pavilion 38 MintMind Limited Global Pavilion 39 Mirror Caring Limited Eureka Park 40 MMSTAR Technologies Limited Eureka Park 41 moftBODY Limited Eureka Park 42 Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited Eureka Park 43 Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited Global Pavilion 44 Nuvatech Limited Eureka Park 45 On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited Eureka Park 46 Plasticvore Chain Limited Eureka Park 47 Point Fit Technology Limited Eureka Park 48 ReSaTech Limited Global Pavilion 49 Robocore Technology Limited Global Pavilion 50 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Eureka Park 51 Solos Technology Limited Global Pavilion 52 TG0 Limited Global Pavilion 53 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Global Pavilion 54 UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Eureka Park 55 Vcare Vision Technology Limited Global Pavilion 56 Vista Innotech Limited Global Pavilion 57 Webuild Tech Limited Eureka Park 58 WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited Global Pavilion 59 Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited Eureka Park 60 Xeroptix Technology Limited Eureka Park 61 XOXO Beverages Limited Global Pavilion



Remarks:

The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located across Eureka Park (booth #63200, Hall G) and Global Pavilion (booth #50732, Hall A-D) at The Venetian Expo.

