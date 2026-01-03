Hong Kong Tech Exhibits Immense Potential at CES 2026 with 61 Tech Companies Ready for Global Markets

Source: Media Outreach
Largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion features 3 Innovation Award-winning game-changers showcasing immense potential to scale
Taking centre stage this year, Hong Kong Tech Pavilion stars with several CES Innovation Award winning solutions, as well as world-firsts, in a display of technology strength across the Eureka Park and Global Pavilion that includes companies less than five years old and more established ventures. Highlights include:
- Widemount Dynamics Tech: named Best of Innovation for Product in Support of Human Security for All, their Smart Firefighting Robot is designed to detect fires, navigate smoke-filled environments, provide real-time mapping, and determine the best extinguishing agent to minimize costs and risks for losses of life and asset.
- PointFit: honored under the Digital Health category, the PF-Sweat Patch is an ultra-thin wearable built with patented biomarkers tracking technology, it offers a non-invasive alternative with continuous monitoring of vitals and performance for athletes and wellbeing enthusiasts.
- Eieling Technology: honored under the Digital Health category, FattaLab® is the world’s first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device, delivering assessment results with medical-grade accuracy in just 30 seconds. The high level of convenience promotes early treatment to those who suffer from the disease, enabling immediate preventive care, and potentially boosts longevity.
Happenings such as announcement, product launches and briefings, and conversations to business-match at the Pavilions are lining up. That includes an introduction of GumAI, a smart oral healthcare solution developed by Dentomi, sharing more on the “Dentist coming in handy” approach; a demonstration of how DRESIO puts forth its “AI Physiotherapy for Everyone” solution; the launch of “wuBiee & wuBiee wrap” that moftBODY integrates neuroscience into smart textile onto daily shapewear, and more awaits at the Pavilions. Click here for the full line-up at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, and schedule your visit now.
In addition, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception will be held on Day 2, welcoming all interested parties to engage in conversations of potential partnerships, and explore on business opportunities with Hong Kong tech companies. Registration is now open with details of the Reception as follows:
- Date: 7 January 2026
- Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm
- Venue: Mercato Della Pescheria, The Venetian
Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)
|No.
|Company Name
|Booth Location
|1
|0x Limited
|Eureka Park
|2
|AIeveR Robotics Limited
|Global Pavilion
|3
|Airoma AI Limited
|Eureka Park
|4
|AniMed Technology Limited
|Eureka Park
|5
|AP Infosense Limited
|Global Pavilion
|6
|Aporion Technology Limited
|Eureka Park
|7
|BuyHive Limited
|Eureka Park
|8
|Cartesius Robotics Limited
|Global Pavilion
|9
|Cresento Limited
|Eureka Park
|10
|Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited
|Global Pavilion
|11
|Dealer Send Logistics Limited
|Global Pavilion
|12
|Decennium Platforms Limited
|Eureka Park
|13
|Dentomi Limited
|Eureka Park
|14
|DRESIO Limited
|Global Pavilion
|15
|Eieling Technology Limited
|Global Pavilion
|16
|Entoptica Limited
|Eureka Park
|17
|Ezygreenpak Limited
|Global Pavilion
|18
|Feelings Group Limited
|Eureka Park
|19
|Firefilm Group Limited
|Global Pavilion
|20
|FreightAmigo Services Limited
|Global Pavilion
|21
|Gembody Limited
|Eureka Park
|22
|Glassdio Scientific Company Limited
|Eureka Park
|23
|GoGoChart Technology Limited
|Global Pavilion
|24
|Green Vigor Limited
|Eureka Park
|25
|Greenbulb Trading Limited
|Global Pavilion
|26
|Hay-koze Limited
|Eureka Park
|27
|Haylo Tech Limited
|Eureka Park
|28
|HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB
|Global Pavilion
|29
|Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited
|Global Pavilion
|30
|iCombo Tech Company Limited
|Eureka Park
|31
|ImageVector MedTech Limited
|Eureka Park
|32
|Immune Materials Limited
|Eureka Park
|33
|Innobound Limited
|Eureka Park
|34
|Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited
|Global Pavilion
|35
|Mangdang Technology Co., Limited
|Eureka Park
|36
|MedVision Limited
|Eureka Park
|37
|Meridian Innovation Limited
|Global Pavilion
|38
|MintMind Limited
|Global Pavilion
|39
|Mirror Caring Limited
|Eureka Park
|40
|MMSTAR Technologies Limited
|Eureka Park
|41
|moftBODY Limited
|Eureka Park
|42
|Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited
|Eureka Park
|43
|Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited
|Global Pavilion
|44
|Nuvatech Limited
|Eureka Park
|45
|On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited
|Eureka Park
|46
|Plasticvore Chain Limited
|Eureka Park
|47
|Point Fit Technology Limited
|Eureka Park
|48
|ReSaTech Limited
|Global Pavilion
|49
|Robocore Technology Limited
|Global Pavilion
|50
|Shannon & Turing Technology Limited
|Eureka Park
|51
|Solos Technology Limited
|Global Pavilion
|52
|TG0 Limited
|Global Pavilion
|53
|The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|Global Pavilion
|54
|UbiquiTech Innovations Limited
|Eureka Park
|55
|Vcare Vision Technology Limited
|Global Pavilion
|56
|Vista Innotech Limited
|Global Pavilion
|57
|Webuild Tech Limited
|Eureka Park
|58
|WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited
|Global Pavilion
|59
|Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited
|Eureka Park
|60
|Xeroptix Technology Limited
|Eureka Park
|61
|XOXO Beverages Limited
|Global Pavilion
Remarks:
- The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located across Eureka Park (booth #63200, Hall G) and Global Pavilion (booth #50732, Hall A-D) at The Venetian Expo.
