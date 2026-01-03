‘Bring it back to new life’: Historical Canterbury hotel reopens

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Anna Sargent

The new director of a historic Canterbury hotel that was shut for more than a year says he’s determined to bring the iconic site back to life.

The 150-year-old Hurunui Hotel, which sits on State Highway 7 in North Canterbury, reopened on 28 November after being closed while on the market and unable to find a buyer.

Hotel director Sourav Sharma has taken on the lease with plans to reinvigorate the hotel and buy it in the future.

Sharma, who had worked in hospitality for about seven years and managed pubs in Ashburton and Selwyn, said owning a pub had long been a goal.

“We tried a few times to look for something around this spot, but then this opportunity came across and we just couldn’t miss it,” he said.

“The first thought when we walked in here was it’s such an iconic spot, heaps of history this place has got. It was a shame to have the place shut, so we thought lets take a chance and bring it back to new life.”

The Hurunui Hotel has been serving guests since 1868 and is the oldest continuously licensed pub in Canterbury.

The two-storey building, constructed of locally quarried limestone, holds a special place in many locals’ memories.

“Everyone I spoke to had a story about this place,” Sharma said.

RNZ / Anna Sargent

“Some people had their first date here, some people had their kid’s 10th birthday, you know heaps of different stories. People just love to be back here and they’re so happy that the place is back open.”

Sharma said the response from the community since reopening had been overwhelmingly positive, despite some teething issues.

He had planned the hotel’s revival in three stages.

The initial focus was on reopening the bar and restaurant. The second stage would see a function area open, capable of hosting up to 100 people with its own bar and kitchen.

The final stage was reopening the upstairs accommodation.

“All these things are in progress, by the middle of January we should have function area open,” Sharma said.

He also saw potential in the hotel’s outdoor space, which included a beer garden with a pond and waterfall, a gazebo, and a camping area with facilities for travellers.

RNZ / Anna Sargent

For now, Sharma was leasing the hotel and he said any profits would be reinvested into the business, with a goal of buying the property after three years.

He credited his family for helping him take the leap to take on the hotel.

“My brother Harry who owns the Southbridge Hotel, the Coalgate Tavern as well as the Springfield Hotel, he mentioned that this is your legacy, either do it right or don’t do it,” Sharma said.

“Everyone has just said that the place sells itself, because of the iconic history and being on the Alpine Pacific road. To be able to open the place up meant a lot to us.”

