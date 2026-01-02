Search concludes after cries for help heard near Dunedin walking track

Source: Radio New Zealand

A search and rescue operation has concluded after cries for help were heard near a Dunedin walking track.

In a statement, police said they were appealing for information after receiving reports that someone was yelling for help near the Mackie Dackie track, off Flagstaff-Whare Flat Road in Dunedin earlier on Thursday.

A member of the public called police about 9.30am to report the cries for help as they could not find where the voice was coming from.

After 4pm, police said searches were stood down after finding no sign of anyone in distress.

Sergeant Matt Sheat of Otago Coastal Search and Rescue said: “Enquiries have established the voices likely came from a nearby address, though officers found no sign of trouble and no further police action was required.

“We want to thank the members of the public who called police, they did the right thing by raising the alarm as quick as they did.”

