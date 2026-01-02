Cricket: Amelia Kerr finishes stint with Blaze in style

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington Blaze captain Amelia Kerr has turned in another player of the game performance to continue their unbeaten start to the Super Smash.

The Blaze have beaten the Northern Brave by 61 runs in their third round game in Mt Maunganui.

Kerr top scored with 66 as the visitors made 154 for five after being asked to bat first.

Her knock came off 55 balls and included ten boundaries and she put on a 76 run second wicket partnership with Australian Ellyse Perry who made 39.

The second Australian in the side, Maitlan Brown finished unbeaten on 30.

Kerr’s performance follows her maiden century in their last game, a 49 run victory over Auckland at the Basin Reserve.

In reply Kerr also took two wickets as the Brave finished their 20 overs on 93 for nine.

Nensi Patel with 28 and Caitlin Gurrey with 26 were the only Northern batters to make an impression on the scoreboard.

Perry took three wickets for 11 runs from her four overs for Wellington while Jess Kerr took two wickets.

“Again pleasing to just be here on the winning side,” Kerr told TVNZ afterwards.

“I thought what we scored was just above par but I thought our bowlers were outstanding.”

Kerr also commentated on the impression the two Australian players are having within the team.

“It is so good for the comp but what they bring into the changing room, their professional habits it’s outstanding and both Ellyse and Maitlan are great people.”

It is Kerr’s last game for the Blaze in the competition as she prepares to head to India for the WPL.

The Wellington Blaze are top of the table with three wins from three, while the Northern Brave with two losses and a no result.

