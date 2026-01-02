Frustration as Auckland’s storm-damaged tracks still shut off

Source: Radio New Zealand

Nearly three years on from the devastating floods of Cyclone Gabrielle and Auckland Anniversary Weekend in 2023, many of the region’s walking and hiking tracks are still closed due to damage.

Auckland Council said it did not have a record of how many damaged tracks were unable to be used across its local and regional parks, but that several popular tracks were expected to reopen in time for the holidays.

But some residents, who have been missing their Auckland Domain stroll and Waitākere Ranges tracks, were frustrated that there had been no clear timeline for when damaged tracks would be repaired.

2023 weather events forced many regional park tracks to close or partially close, particularly on Auckland’s west coast.

Stephen French, who founded the tramping group Feet First, said he had not been tramping as much recently since so many paths were closed.

“The main reason I pulled away is we now have to tramp elsewhere out of Auckland, that’s been a big factor.

“I still take people tramping, but we now have to go elsewhere, we have to go to, unfortunately, the Waikato.”

“It’s almost like I have to take up golf now because there used to be 200 plus tracks open in the Waitākeres and now there’s probably only about 20, 20 officially. It makes me very sad.”

The council said the Zig Zag Track and Ahu Ahu Track in the Waitākere Ranges, and the Lookout and Quarry Tracks in Muriwai, which were heavily impacted by 2023 weather events, would all be restored by 2026.

The Waitākeres Fairy Falls Track was also recently restored. But the track had to be shut again due to a fire in October 2025, which caused extensive track damage.

“It’s a real shame. That was one of my favourite places to take people as a guide,” French said.

Reopening hopes for the new year

In the CBD, Auckland Domain’s Lovers Walk, including the Lovers Lane track, had been off-limits to the public since 2023, due to slips, path surface and stability issues, and stairway damage.

Auckland Council initially said it was planning to have the track fixed during the 2024-2025 summer holidays. But by December 2025, it was still shut off.

Parks and community facilities operations manager Martin Wong told RNZ that the 500 metre bush path would be open for people to enjoy by 2026.

“This will allow visitors to return to Auckland Domain’s central native forest and access the trail safely once again for the first time in nearly three years.”

Local resident Bethny Uptegrove, who first wrote to the council wanting to know when the track would reopen back in 2024, said people had been using it even while it was closed, and that all it needed was a bit of levelling.

“It’s really shocking how out of touch the council is, both because this charming and popular walk was not repaired until three years later, and because their communication is so uninformative.”

“I do understand the upgrades would take some time, and they might have to block it off for a while. If they had told us what they’re planning to do, that might have helped a little bit.

“I’m grateful they’ve put in the upgrades, but I think they could’ve taken this important track in an important part of the city more seriously.”

Auckland Domain Heritage walk leader Shelagh Coop was also pleased that the tracks were getting an upgrade.

“It’s got to be user-friendly for all ages.

“It will be delightful, many tourists who come to the Auckland Domain will enjoy walking there, and students will probably use it to make their way up to the universities as well.

“When I was at university, I used to walk down there. It’s a good start to your working day if you go down a nice, quiet pathway, where there’s no traffic.”

When asked why repairing the track had taken so long, Martin Wong said the work done had been “extensive”.

“The ecological area of this track is considered an outstanding natural feature of the Domain, with many historical and cultural features along the pathway.

“Due to its significance, all works have required a rigourous consenting process, which has extended the timeframe required to finish this project.

“For example, specialist planning advice has been sought on the requirements, along with input from an archaeologist and Heritage New Zealand. A cultural assessment from mana whenua has been completed, allowing time for site visits and feedback.

“We also needed to engage an arborist to assess requirements for tree protection, and an ecologist to determine measures to ensure lizards present in the area were not impacted.”

He said the walkway was made “more visually appealing” and “more resilient to future weather events” with a new low boardwalk, boxed steps, and bridges.

‘some people may be frustrated’

RNZ asked Auckland Council how many regional and local park tracks damaged in 2023 were still closed. Parks and community facilities general manager, Taryn Crewe, said it did not have that information readily available.

“We acknowledge some people may be frustrated that their favourite track is still awaiting repair.”

“The management and maintenance of our entire network is complex and time-consuming – we provide hundreds of walking tracks for people across the region to enjoy. The remaining repair work to address storm-related damage is some of the most challenging and costly, and we are facing delays in many cases due to both complexity and funding as we seek to prioritise these against other priorities in the parks, for example, playground renewals and community building renewals.”

But he said three more west coast tracks, the Smyth Ridge and Kuatiaka Tracks, which connected Anawhata Beach Track to Long Road Track, and the Zion Hill Track, were set to reopen by 2026.

“These three tracks were initially closed in 2018 to manage the spread of kauri dieback disease. Each track was upgraded in the years that followed, bringing them up to the standard required to reopen and not present a risk to healthy kauri in the Waitākere Ranges.

“Work on the Smyth Ridge Track commenced and will be completed by 2026. Following the severe weather events of 2023, land subsidence meant that new work on both the Kuataika and Zion Hill tracks was required before they could be reopened.

“This was hugely frustrating, but I’m grateful to all our partners, who have worked at pace and pivoted from other work to ensure these tracks are prioritised and completed for visitors to return during the peak summer months.”

