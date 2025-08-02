Why did fashion make us so mad in 2025?

Fashion! A delight to the senses, a thing of beauty, a source of pleasure, pain and, in its determined ridiculousness, humor. But this year, fashion was more likely to inspire something else: pure, unadulterated rage.

Sydney Sweeney’s great jeans ad — or were they great genes?! — became a cultural firestorm so potent that President Donald Trump weighed in, praising the campaign on Truth Social as “the HOTTEST ad out there”. Months later, Sweeney is still offering explanations in interviews, and one can’t help but politicise her haircuts and clothing choices.

Dutch indie designer (and, in the months since, the head of Jean Paul Gaultier) Duran Lantink’s hilariously realistic top made of jiggling oversized breasts, worn by a male model at Paris Fashion Week in March, was so hotly debated that former Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly dedicated a segment of her podcast to dissecting the look.

At Paris Fashion Week, models walking the Duran Lantink runway show wore prosthetics in the form of chiseled abs (pictured) and bouncing breasts.

AFP / Bertrand Guay

