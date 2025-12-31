SH1 bridge blocked in Canterbury after crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Patrice Allen

The Rakaia Bridge at State Highway 1 in Canterbury is blocked following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a truck and a car about 12.40pm.

Police said no injuries had been reported.

“The bridge is expected to be blocked for sometime while emergency services work at the scene,” police said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.”

